Short Interest in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Drops By 9.5%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,169,300 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

