Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Decreases By 10.1%

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,468,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.