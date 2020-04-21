Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Drops By 9.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

