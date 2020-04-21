Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Declines By 10.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 132,752,700 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NIO stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NIO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NIO by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

