Short Interest in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Drops By 9.8%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 3,749,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.