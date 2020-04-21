Short Interest in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Drops By 9.9%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 542,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 183,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.