Short Interest in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declines By 10.2%

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,138,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 312.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

