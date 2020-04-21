Short Interest in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Drops By 10.3%

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,738,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $415.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.05. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

