Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

