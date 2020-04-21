Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,286,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SLGN stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,666,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

