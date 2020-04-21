Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $234,021.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $234,021.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.02672829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00221146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

