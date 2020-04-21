Snovian.Space Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $127,604.78 and approximately $152.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 377,638,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,573,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

