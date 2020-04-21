SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 5.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $318,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 1,929,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,780. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

