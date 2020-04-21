Storm (STORM) Hits Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Storm has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, WazirX, Coinrail and IDEX. Storm has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $142,557.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.02672829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00221146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.