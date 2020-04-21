Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $307,792.41

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $307,792.41 and $51,180.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 279.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00340511 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00420149 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014584 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006776 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004934 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 12,226,297 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.