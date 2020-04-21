Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,563,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $96,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

