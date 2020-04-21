Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,729,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.