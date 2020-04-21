TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,386,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after purchasing an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after purchasing an additional 490,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,274,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

