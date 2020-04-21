TEGNA’s (TGNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

