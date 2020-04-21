Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,563,600 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get Telenav alerts:

TNAV stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telenav by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.