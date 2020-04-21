Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $58.93 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.02672829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00221146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

