Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $30.15 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

