Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,180,186 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 412.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,186 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.89% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 1,778,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.