Tiaa Fsb Acquires 575,807 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,807 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,690,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

