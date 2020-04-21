Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.33. 3,830,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,213. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average is $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

