Tiaa Fsb Buys 29,934 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.