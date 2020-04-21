Tiaa Fsb Buys 525,219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $654,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 22,090,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

