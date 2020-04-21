Tiaa Fsb Buys 63,714 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 86,354 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

