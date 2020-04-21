Tiaa Fsb Buys 67,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.57% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,099. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

