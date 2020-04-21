Tiaa Fsb Buys 874,097 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,097 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $61,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 57,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

