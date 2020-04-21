Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,291. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.21.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

