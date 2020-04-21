Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,212 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $75,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.33. 313,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,918. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.