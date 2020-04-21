Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $124,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 208,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,592. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

