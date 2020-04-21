Tiaa Fsb Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,319 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,166,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

