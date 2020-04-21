Tiaa Fsb Has $477.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.96% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $477,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

VO traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

