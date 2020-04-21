Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 8.74% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $649,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,514,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,443. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

