Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 14.88% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,243,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5894 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

