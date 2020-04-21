Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,866 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.25% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $29,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. 3,843,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

