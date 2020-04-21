Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,028 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

