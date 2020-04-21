Tiaa Fsb Sells 19,782 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.62. 2,183,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average of $310.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

