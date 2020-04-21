Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,998 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.00% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 344,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 97,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 174,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

