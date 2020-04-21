Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,335 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,331,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930,414. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

