Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 7.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.32. 704,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

