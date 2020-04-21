TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, TOP has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $133,057.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

