Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.

Shares of BOKF opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

