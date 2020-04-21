Traders Buy Large Volume of International Seaways Call Options (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.50 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

