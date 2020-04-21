TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $12.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.40. 1,284,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,282 shares of company stock worth $3,259,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

