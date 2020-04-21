TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

