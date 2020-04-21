Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

TSC opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

