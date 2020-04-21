Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $121,622.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

